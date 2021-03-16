Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 45,230 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

