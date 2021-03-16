Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 67,840 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,840 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

