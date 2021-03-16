Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cohu worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Cohu by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $2,834,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,052. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.