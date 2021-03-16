WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Gap Up to $478.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($6.25), but opened at GBX 499 ($6.52). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 30,985 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 476.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

