Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 220.74 ($2.88), with a volume of 14255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.55. The stock has a market cap of £567.02 million and a P/E ratio of 26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is also involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

