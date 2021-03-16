Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $216,611.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.54 or 0.00454398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00113351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.00561047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

