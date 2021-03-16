WAX Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, WAX has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $398.92 million and $67.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00032179 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,450,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,536,363,574 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

