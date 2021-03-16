WazirX Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. WazirX has a market cap of $111.96 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00455340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00064117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00555721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

