Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NMRK stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

