Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (ETR: DLG) recently:

3/4/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLG stock opened at €64.02 ($75.32) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 64.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.