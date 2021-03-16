Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerflex (ENRFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS: ENRFF) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Enerflex is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.