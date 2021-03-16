Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS: CFPUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

3/3/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

