Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Veritone (VERI)

3/11/2021 – Veritone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

3/11/2021 – Veritone had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Veritone had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Veritone had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Veritone had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Veritone had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Veritone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Veritone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

1/26/2021 – Veritone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

1/23/2021 – Veritone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Veritone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

1/16/2021 – Veritone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

NASDAQ VERI traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,877. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

