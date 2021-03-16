Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

3/16/2021 – Chevron had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $130.00.

3/8/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing 12-month period (-20.1% versus -28.5%) and poised for further capital appreciation. It seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. While the company has struggled with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it has reiterated its commitment to its dividend on a number of occasions. Consequently, Chevron is viewed a preferred energy major to own now.”

1/21/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Chevron Co alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.