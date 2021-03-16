Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ONE Gas (OGS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) recently:

3/16/2021 – ONE Gas is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ONE Gas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/10/2021 – ONE Gas is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2021 – ONE Gas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/25/2021 – ONE Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – ONE Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – ONE Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. 5,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

