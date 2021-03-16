Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 171,373 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,373 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.33% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE MSD opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.60.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.