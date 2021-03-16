Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 39,507 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.74% of Comfort Systems USA worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

