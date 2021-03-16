Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Appian worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Appian by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.31 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.83.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

