Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.59 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.70% of Washington Federal worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 396,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 164,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

