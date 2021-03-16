Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 320.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.