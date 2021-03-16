Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of Golub Capital BDC worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,327,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,873 shares of company stock worth $250,611. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

