Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,165 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.55% of Brinker International worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,544 shares of company stock worth $861,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

