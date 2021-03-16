Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 35,543 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,543 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.59% of Cabot worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $53.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

