Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 53,744 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

