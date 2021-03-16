Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 89,645 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,645 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.49% of Outfront Media worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3,881.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,447,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 832,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 423,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -128.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

