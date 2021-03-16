Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $66,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 246,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $4,621,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.0% during the third quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 749,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

