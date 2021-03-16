Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,494 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.