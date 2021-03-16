Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) VP Jim S. Schelble Sells 6,110 Shares

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 23,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

