WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $151.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.29 million to $156.30 million. WesBanco posted sales of $148.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $589.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $591.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $586.36 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,991 shares of company stock valued at $985,910. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 100.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

