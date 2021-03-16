WeShow Token (WET) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeShow Token has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token (CRYPTO:WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Token Trading

