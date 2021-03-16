Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 11th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 361,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,838. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

