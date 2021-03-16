Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 627,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.