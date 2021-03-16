Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages have commented on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

