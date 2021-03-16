Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $215.06

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.06 and last traded at $215.01, with a volume of 1108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Whirlpool by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

