White Square Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Magnite comprises 1.5% of White Square Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 107,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,972. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 491,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

