White Square Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Square comprises about 3.0% of White Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Square by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.66. 191,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,992,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.25. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

