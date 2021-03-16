White Square Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 33,119 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 8.4% of White Square Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.49. 431,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.