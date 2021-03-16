White Square Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 6,059 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.8% of White Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.51. 182,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.80 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.