White Square Capital LLP Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Tesla accounts for about 3.5% of White Square Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 462,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $326,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 215,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $151,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $13.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $694.42. The company had a trading volume of 741,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. The firm has a market cap of $666.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

