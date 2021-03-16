White Square Capital LLP Invests $1.04 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,588 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. SPS Commerce makes up about 1.5% of White Square Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

SPSC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.