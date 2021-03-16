White Square Capital LLP Invests $1.31 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. PayPal comprises about 1.8% of White Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.57. 280,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

