White Square Capital LLP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Chegg accounts for about 1.5% of White Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.12. 44,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,129. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

