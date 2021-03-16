White Square Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Sprout Social accounts for 1.5% of White Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 235.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 218.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,911.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. 32,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,435. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -40.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

