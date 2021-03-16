Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS: SPGYF) recently:

3/10/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/25/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.50 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPGYF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 68,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,438. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.