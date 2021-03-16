WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 11th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

WHF opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

