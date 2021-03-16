William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 354,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $642.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atreca by 723.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atreca by 46.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

