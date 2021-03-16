Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CANSF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.
About Willow Biosciences
