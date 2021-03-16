Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CANSF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.