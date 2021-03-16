WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 11th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WIMI stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

