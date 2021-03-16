Wing Price Tops $42.30 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Wing has a market cap of $44.21 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $42.30 or 0.00075888 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00455820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00124063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00563139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,545,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,149 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.