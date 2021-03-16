WINk Reaches One Day Volume of $23.44 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, WINk has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $81.72 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00017486 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

